PICs – Lots of fun at the 25th Annual Penny Carnival

· by · 0

The Disk Drop Game was one of the first games on the site. Left-right are volunteer Miranda Lamouche, Jamal Rouse, 8, volunteer John Bigcharles and Aaliyah Rouse, 9.

Children were busy and excited at the 25th annual Penny Carnival at High Prairie Municipal Library on Aug. 9. About 240 people enjoyed a variety of games and activities at 20 stations, supported by 47 volunteers Children were eager to get into the fun and games and take home a handful of prizes.

 

Share this post

Post Comment