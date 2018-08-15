PICs – Lots of fun at the 25th Annual Penny Carnival

The Disk Drop Game was one of the first games on the site. Left-right are volunteer Miranda Lamouche, Jamal Rouse, 8, volunteer John Bigcharles and Aaliyah Rouse, 9.
Children were busy and excited at the 25th annual Penny Carnival at High Prairie Municipal Library on Aug. 9. About 240 people enjoyed a variety of games and activities at 20 stations, supported by 47 volunteers Children were eager to get into the fun and games and take home a handful of prizes.
Chloe Nathanson, 7, right, gets ready to putt the ball in the hole as her grandfather Paul Cardinal cheers her on.
Kingston Bell, 5, right, gets ready to toss a ball into a basket and his mother Jennifer Bell, and sister Peyton Bell, 16 months, look on.
Young siblings, Alaina Stecik, 6, left, and Jase Stecik, 4, Dig for Treasure to find a variety of valuable coins.
Duston Mohr, 8, left, and Elly Killoran, 8, have a ducky time at the carnival.
Brothers want to look like Batman and get their faces painted. Left-right, are Jack Strebchuk, 6, Thomas Stebchuk, 6, and Bennett Strebchuk, 2.
Paizley Auger, 5, left, and Adrianna Haggerty, 4, try to throw a beanbag into a target hole on a board.
Sign at the library welcomes everyone to the annual Penny Carnival.
Are these boys suckers? Brothers, left-right, Logan Mohr, 11, Hunter Mohr, 9, and Reese Mohr, 5, grab a candy in the Sucker Pull.
Children go fishing in the Fish Pond. Left-right, are Victoria Forget, 9, Xavier Forget, 3, Emily Forget, 8, and Jonathan Forget, 4.
The Fish Toss is fun for Sebastien Cayanong, 4, middle, as his mother Alicia Salon, right, and volunteer Makayla Jahnert watch.
Oscar Courtoreille, 8, fires a water gun to knock off ping pong balls on golf tees in Spray Away as volunteer Ashton Barber watches.
A special guest was part of the event. Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee, right, spins the wheel in Spin to Win as young Sam Zallum, 8, waits for his prize.
Twin brothers Cairo Lawson, from left, and Dominic Lawson play the Ring Toss as volunteer Samantha McNutt watches.
Balloons of many colours added to the festive spirit. Front left-right, are Jemma Hesse, 9, Jonah Hesse, 4, Brady Park 9, Georgia Haas, 6, and Ericson Park, 6. Behind left-right, are Malakae Sharkawi and Naomi Bokhout who handed out balloons.