PICs – Look out Grade 1, here we come!

It wasn’t the biggest K5 class Driftpile Mihtatakaw Sipiy School ever had, but perhaps one of its most successful. Five students graduated from the program June 23 and are ready for Grade 1. “You guys have come so far this year. You’ve learned so much. Your are ready for Grade 1,” said principal Lori Giroux. Instructor Julie Calliou added her thoughts. “They look forward of what they need to learn. We have given the children a great start in life.” Students sang songs, told everyone attending what they wanted to be when they grew up, and received their certificates and presents. As an added bonus, Driftpile First Nations band council presented each graduate with a bicycle, as they have done for many years.