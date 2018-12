A young family makes decorated snowmen. Left-right, are Hadassah Raj, 3, brother Nathan Raj, 5, and mother Anita Raj.

The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council hosted its annual Little Elves Christmas Party on Nov. 30 at the centre. Children up to six years of age enjoyed a variety of crafts and lunch. About 50 people attended. The event is traditionally held the same day as the town’s Winter Light-Up, the final Friday of November.

A mother helps her children create Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer made of Popsicle sticks. Left-right, are Joy Holleis, daughter Grace Holleis, 2, and Jesse Holleis, 4.

Santa Claus, left, arrives for the children with a wagon full of toys assisted by Parent Link co-ordinator Roni Davis. Of course, Santa never runs out presents!

Grace Yellowknee, 7, left, and sister Harmony Stewart, 4, tell Santa Claus their wish list for Christmas.

Erin Pichay, 2 years old, tells Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas.