Students in Fran Caudron’s Grade 4 class play Theme From The Hunger Games on their recorders. Left-right are Phoenix Boisson, William Isadore-Francis, Brandon Tiffin and Christian Anderson. Each class performed two songs.

St. Andrew’s School held its annual Grade 4-5 Spring Concert April 23. It gave the students a chance to showcase the musical instruments they learned to play in music class this year under the direction of Colin Rattray. Each of the four classes performed two songs, ranging in Beethoven classics such as Ode to Joy to favourites such as Scarborough Fair, Theme From The Hunger Games and Hot Cross Buns. There was a morning concert in addition to an evening performance.