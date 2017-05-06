PICs – Let the music play!

Alessandra Pruden, left, and Whisper Forseille prepare to clang garbage can lids together during Stomp. They are students in Fran Caudron’s 5B class and performed The Imperial March from Star Wars.

St. Andrew’s School held its Grade 4-5 Spring Concert April 20. The Grade 4 students used recorders to play Polar Bear, Scarborough Fair, Tiger and Beethoven’s Ode to Joy. The Grade 5 students performed Stomp, which uses garbage cans, garbage lids, brooms, buckets, and pipes to perform We Will Rock You by Queen and The Imperial March from Star Wars. The concert was held under the direction of music teacher Collin Rattray. The classes held two performances: the first at 10:30 a.m. for the public and for K-Grade 6 students, and a second concert at 7 p.m. for the public.

Students in Fran Caudron’s 5B class performed The Imperial March from Star Wars. Left-right are Kelly Cox, Hannah Turcotte and Jillian Boerchers. Students rehearsed for weeks before the concert.
A long tube of “nothing” can still be used effectively to create a loud sound in Stomp. Jason Auger was one of the students assigned the task.
Kohen Anderson, left, and Nolan Hamelin play recorders in Polar Bear. They are students in Pauline Pardell’s Grade 4A class.
Maureen Wilson’s Grade 5A class waits to play We Will Rock You as part of Stomp. Left-right are Dreton Anderson and Leighton Halldorson.
Yes, you can make good music by using garbage cans. Left-right are Ashley Billings, Jacey Kosak and McKenna Lamarche, students in Fran Caudron’s Grade 5B class, performing The Imperial March from Star Wars.
Students in Karen-Lee Backs’ Grade 4 class play recorders. In front, left-right, are Logan Mohr, Keira Laughlin and Taylor Copeland. In the back row are Jayden Wait-Radstaak, left, and Shanae Auger-Cardinal.
Students in Pauline Pardell’s Grade 4 class used recorders to play Polar Bear. Left-right are Blair Masson and Joe Ostermeier.

