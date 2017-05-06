PICs – Let the music play!

St. Andrew’s School held its Grade 4-5 Spring Concert April 20. The Grade 4 students used recorders to play Polar Bear, Scarborough Fair, Tiger and Beethoven’s Ode to Joy. The Grade 5 students performed Stomp, which uses garbage cans, garbage lids, brooms, buckets, and pipes to perform We Will Rock You by Queen and The Imperial March from Star Wars. The concert was held under the direction of music teacher Collin Rattray. The classes held two performances: the first at 10:30 a.m. for the public and for K-Grade 6 students, and a second concert at 7 p.m. for the public.