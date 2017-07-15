PICs – Kinuso Parade attracts 43 entries

The Faust Funny Farm participants dressed in farm animals and were quite the site. In the back row, left-right are Sandy Heroux, Shelly Gladue, baby Taylor Gray, Keira Gray and Melissa Gray. In the front are Daryn Gladue, left, and Obrey Gladue. Their entry placed first in Family/Children Floats.
Spirit for the Kinuso Canada Day – Rodeo Parade July 1 was evident as red and white was prominently displayed on many entries. The parade attracted 43 entries – an amazing number for a small hamlet, and great credit to the entire region. A huge crowd also watched the parade down Main Street, many clapping in appreciation of the efforts by participants.
Parade Winners
Horses – Youth
1. True Grit [Smith].
2. Riley Brown.
Horses – Adult
1. Ed Bowers – Peavine Inn & Suites.
2. Wade Rederburg – NAPA – High Prairie.
Business – Local
1. Kinuso Mercantile.
2. Kinuso Family Foods.
3. Swan River Gas Plus.
Organizations
1. Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society.
2. Kinosayo Museum.
3. Kinuso Municipal Library.
Antique Vehicles
1. Ken Killeen – Model T.
2. Wayne Lapawchuk.
3. Joe Laboucan.
Schools – Clubs
1. Dance Creations – Slave Lake.
2. Kinuso Girl Guides.
3. Kinuso Lakeside 4-H Club.
Children – Bicycles
1. Nev Davis.
2. Hannah Davis.
3. Hayden Sutherland.
Children – Quads
1. Layla Hunt-Giroux.
2. Reed Churchill.
3. Tanner Churchill.
Children – Walking
1. Chloe Francis.
2. Felix Valiquette.
3. Morgan Saitz.
Family/Children Floats
1. Grey-Gladue Family.
2. Locke Group.
3. Katherine Klyne.
What could be more Canadian than fur traders and a beaver? Kinosayo Museum reached into its history to place second in Organizations. Left-right are Jordin Fillion, 9, Sarah Wild, 6, and Parker Morland, 9. Other animals were also part of the float.
K&R Water Hauling’s sign says it all, even if one old truck needs the help of a trailer. Left-right are Ken Sheldon, Carter Sheldon, Callum Sheldon, Cohen Church, Harper Sheldon and Alexandra Davis.
The Kinuso Lakeside 4-H Club placed third in Schools – Clubs. Left-right are Mackenzie Plante, Kaden Klassen, Samuel Plante, Sharlee Samuelson, Miranda Samuelson, Trae Klassen and Emily Plante.
It would be difficult to find Canada Day hats bigger than these! Left-right are Katiya Locke, 9, of Kinuso, and Mandi Boehlke, 8, of Slave Lake. The pair was part of the Locke Group that placed second in Family/Children Floats.
Meet the future Miss Canada and Miss Rodeo Canada, already sporting patriotic colours. Left-right are Chloe Francis, 4, and Payton Davis, 7, both of Swan River. They placed first in Children – Walking.
A Kinuso family chose to proudly display their Metis heritage at the parade. Left-right are Madisen Minks, 10, Brooke Stevens, 11, and their aunt, Catherine Pearen.
Kinuso Mercantile used a sea of red and white to place first in Business – Local. Aboard the float is Anayiah Twin, 8 and Mercantile hardware clerk Brittany Churchill.