PICs – Kinuso Parade attracts 43 entries

Spirit for the Kinuso Canada Day – Rodeo Parade July 1 was evident as red and white was prominently displayed on many entries. The parade attracted 43 entries – an amazing number for a small hamlet, and great credit to the entire region. A huge crowd also watched the parade down Main Street, many clapping in appreciation of the efforts by participants.

Parade Winners

Horses – Youth

1. True Grit [Smith].

2. Riley Brown.

Horses – Adult

1. Ed Bowers – Peavine Inn & Suites.

2. Wade Rederburg – NAPA – High Prairie.

Business – Local

1. Kinuso Mercantile.

2. Kinuso Family Foods.

3. Swan River Gas Plus.

Organizations

1. Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society.

2. Kinosayo Museum.

3. Kinuso Municipal Library.

Antique Vehicles

1. Ken Killeen – Model T.

2. Wayne Lapawchuk.

3. Joe Laboucan.

Schools – Clubs

1. Dance Creations – Slave Lake.

2. Kinuso Girl Guides.

3. Kinuso Lakeside 4-H Club.

Children – Bicycles

1. Nev Davis.

2. Hannah Davis.

3. Hayden Sutherland.

Children – Quads

1. Layla Hunt-Giroux.

2. Reed Churchill.

3. Tanner Churchill.

Children – Walking

1. Chloe Francis.

2. Felix Valiquette.

3. Morgan Saitz.

Family/Children Floats

1. Grey-Gladue Family.

2. Locke Group.

3. Katherine Klyne.