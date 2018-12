Santa Claus was seeing double, sort of, when twins Declan Lamarche, left, and Aria, 4, told him their wish list.

High Prairie Municipal Library hosted its annual Christmas Party on Nov. 23, which featured a special visit from Santa Claus. Children and their families had fun in a variety of games and activities. Children tried to open a gift while wearing oven mitts in the Oven Mitt Game, They also enjoyed Christmas Bingo, other games and photos with the Grinch. Of course, there was plenty of colouring and food!

Santa Claus was busy with children telling their wishes. Left-right, are Kalle Patenaude, 3, and Mackenzie Patenaude, 7.

Children get into a special game of Christmas Bingo. Left-right, are Ryder Peters, 8, holding sister Gemma, 1, and Sandy Gardner, 9.

Girls enjoyed colouring decorations for the Christmas tree. Left-right, are Chloe Pilgrim, 7, Alexis Isadore-Palisoc, 9, and Nala Palisoc, 6.

Who’s naughty or nice? Girls stand in front of the Grinch. Left-right, are Katriana Lalonde, 12, Peyton Lalonde, 4, and Brooklyn Fraser, 12.