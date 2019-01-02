PICs – HPE students share their Christmas spirit

Students in Brenda Coulombe’s Grade 5C and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5P classes joined to sing In the Sun They Melted. Left-right are girls playing electric guitars, Jessa Chalifoux, Marie Matula, Madina Sharkawi, Gabrielle Chalifoux and Sahara Belcourt.

High Prairie Elementary School students in Grades 1, 3, 4 and 5 presented their Christmas concert Dec. 19. Students delighted the audience of parents, family and friends in the 45-minute musical presentation. Each group presented a song or two. Music teacher Crystal Hopps and fine arts teacher Tannisha MacKenzie led the classes in music.