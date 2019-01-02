PICs – HPE students share their Christmas spirit

Students in Brenda Coulombe’s Grade 5C and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5P classes joined to sing In the Sun They Melted. Left-right are girls playing electric guitars, Jessa Chalifoux, Marie Matula, Madina Sharkawi, Gabrielle Chalifoux and Sahara Belcourt.
High Prairie Elementary School students in Grades 1, 3, 4 and 5 presented their Christmas concert Dec. 19. Students delighted the audience of parents, family and friends in the 45-minute musical presentation. Each group presented a song or two. Music teacher Crystal Hopps and fine arts teacher Tannisha MacKenzie led the classes in music.
Students in Roberta Barron’s Grade 1B class sang I’m the Happiest Christmas Tree. Left-right, are Jordan Teynor, Sangaie Duwana, Athena Sander-Ferguson and Markus Calliou. Students in Brenda Coulombe’s Grade 5C and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5P classes joined to sing In the Sun they Melted. Here, three boys wear beards. Left-right, are Davin Greene, Ethan Warren-Currier and Kashton Chalifoux. Students in Penny Johansson’s Grade 3J class sang The Sounds of Santa’s Workshop and When Christmas Comes to Town. Left-right, are Ellie Herben, Tamikah Prince, Cody Arams, Evan Douglas and Kelly Cunningham, rocking down the house! Grade 1H students in Breanna Hartman’s class sang It’s Our Christmas Concert and I Want to be an Elf. In the front row left-right, are Blake Doucette, Tanisha Schur-Auger and Keira Siegfries. Students in Lasha Sebo’s Grade 4/5S class dress sang Jingle Bells. In the front row, left-right, are Gage McNabb and Katelyn Cox. In the back row, left-right, are Hannah Vance, Sandy Gairdner-Robinson, Noah Farnell, Keya Willier and Peter Koski. Students in Brenda Coulombe’s Grade 5C and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5P classes joined to sing In the Sun they Melted. Left-right, a Kermit the Frog characters Leland Potvin, Nicholas Rich, Ajay Cunningham, Brooklyn Willier and Kale Cuthbert. Grade 1H students in Breanna Hartman’s class sang It’s Our Christmas Concert and I Want to be an Elf. In the front row, left-right, are Grace Yellowknee, Arianna Palisoc, Jeremy Courtoreille and Maya Cunningham. In the back row, left-right, are Axcel Halcrow and Christopher Noskiye. Students in Lasha Sebo’s Grade 4/5S class dress the part as they sang Ugly Sweater and Jingle Bells. Left-right, are Hannah Vance, Sandy Gairdner-Robinson, Noah Farnell and Keya Willier.