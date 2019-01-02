PICs – HPE students share their Christmas spirit

Students in Brenda Coulombe’s Grade 5C and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5P classes joined to sing In the Sun They Melted. Left-right are girls playing electric guitars, Jessa Chalifoux, Marie Matula, Madina Sharkawi, Gabrielle Chalifoux and Sahara Belcourt.

High Prairie Elementary School students in Grades 1, 3, 4 and 5 presented their Christmas concert Dec. 19. Students delighted the audience of parents, family and friends in the 45-minute musical presentation. Each group presented a song or two. Music teacher Crystal Hopps and fine arts teacher Tannisha MacKenzie led the classes in music.

  • Students in Roberta Barron’s Grade 1B class sang I’m the Happiest Christmas Tree. Left-right, are Jordan Teynor, Sangaie Duwana, Athena Sander-Ferguson and Markus Calliou.
  • Students in Brenda Coulombe’s Grade 5C and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5P classes joined to sing In the Sun they Melted. Here, three boys wear beards. Left-right, are Davin Greene, Ethan Warren-Currier and Kashton Chalifoux.
  • Students in Penny Johansson’s Grade 3J class sang The Sounds of Santa’s Workshop and When Christmas Comes to Town. Left-right, are Ellie Herben, Tamikah Prince, Cody Arams, Evan Douglas and Kelly Cunningham, rocking down the house!
  • Grade 1H students in Breanna Hartman’s class sang It’s Our Christmas Concert and I Want to be an Elf. In the front row left-right, are Blake Doucette, Tanisha Schur-Auger and Keira Siegfries.
  • Students in Lasha Sebo’s Grade 4/5S class dress sang Jingle Bells. In the front row, left-right, are Gage McNabb and Katelyn Cox. In the back row, left-right, are Hannah Vance, Sandy Gairdner-Robinson, Noah Farnell, Keya Willier and Peter Koski.
  • Students in Brenda Coulombe’s Grade 5C and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5P classes joined to sing In the Sun they Melted. Left-right, a Kermit the Frog characters Leland Potvin, Nicholas Rich, Ajay Cunningham, Brooklyn Willier and Kale Cuthbert.
  • Grade 1H students in Breanna Hartman’s class sang It’s Our Christmas Concert and I Want to be an Elf. In the front row, left-right, are Grace Yellowknee, Arianna Palisoc, Jeremy Courtoreille and Maya Cunningham. In the back row, left-right, are Axcel Halcrow and Christopher Noskiye.
  • Students in Lasha Sebo’s Grade 4/5S class dress the part as they sang Ugly Sweater and Jingle Bells. Left-right, are Hannah Vance, Sandy Gairdner-Robinson, Noah Farnell and Keya Willier.

