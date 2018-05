High Prairie Elementary School students created a mural mosaic on April 25-26 for the school’s entrance. Students made the mural with the same group who visited High Prairie to make a sesquicentennial mural for the town Oct. 16-18, 2017. The HPE mural measures 8-feet x 8-feet and features 576 tiles 4-inches x 4-inches. “It’s a representation of our community,” vice-principal Kim Corless says.