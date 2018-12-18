PICs – How a High Prairie girl sees Christmas

Keira Manybears-Alook

For the last 15 years, South Peace News has asked elementary school students from around the region to draw a poster depicting how they see Christmas. This year, Keira Manybears-Alook, a Grade 6 student in Chris Langlois’ class at High Prairie Elementary School, was given the honour. Manybears-Alook is the 11-year-old daughter of Missy Manybears, of High Prairie. She was given minimum instructions before drawing her poster; content was entirely her choice. Her message is family, snow, a Christmas tree and presents! Note Frosty in the window outside! For her efforts, Manybears-Alook will receive a framed print of this page and a gift certificate at a local restaurant, courtesy of South Peace News.