PICs – Hospice Walk tops $9,000

· by · 0

Every little bit counts! Sebastian Cayanong, 4, puts some change into the donation jar to help a very good cause. Hotdogs, water and soda were sold, while coffee and cake were given away.

The total now stands at $9,158 and counting! The High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society held its 17th annual Hospice Walk May 6 under sunny skies. “Donations enable us to provide initiatives within the High Prairie Health Care Complex, J.B. Wood facility, Pleasantview Lodge facility as well as other community initiatives,” says Debra Isert, Palliative Care co-ordinator. The hike is the society’s only fundraiser each year. This year, Violet Chalifoux raised the most money: $1,750. Walkers ranged in age from Sebastian Cayanong, 4, to Gwen Cuthbert, 90.

After donning their free T-shirts, hikers are ready to go! Left-right are Alison Siegfries, Barb Durocher, Debbie Couturier, and Alicia Siegfries. Together, the group raised over $2,000.
Palliative Care also celebrated its 25th anniversary at the walk. Showing the cake are secretary Lillian Shirt and society co-ordinator Debra Isert.
Rubber Band members provided music in the Freson Bros. lobby. Left-right are Russell Fjeld and Dennis Halldorson.
Bill Lesiuk helped cooked the hotdogs for sale outside Freson Bros. A steady stream of people had a quick snack to support Palliative Care.

 

Share this post

Post Comment