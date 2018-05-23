PICs – Hospice Walk tops $9,000



The total now stands at $9,158 and counting! The High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society held its 17th annual Hospice Walk May 6 under sunny skies. “Donations enable us to provide initiatives within the High Prairie Health Care Complex, J.B. Wood facility, Pleasantview Lodge facility as well as other community initiatives,” says Debra Isert, Palliative Care co-ordinator. The hike is the society’s only fundraiser each year. This year, Violet Chalifoux raised the most money: $1,750. Walkers ranged in age from Sebastian Cayanong, 4, to Gwen Cuthbert, 90.