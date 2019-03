The Canskater-of-the-Year award was presented to Nala Palisoc.

The High Prairie Skating Club presented year-end awards at its annual Ice Carnival March 9 [see below]. Coaches, the skating club executive and parents were also recognized for their efforts during the season. Not available for photos were Star Skater-of-the-Year Alna Dippenar, and Volunteer-of-the-Year Award Nadean Crooks.