Four athletes from High Prairie Scorpion Taekwondo attended the 34th Annual KH Min Tournament in Edmonton on Oct. 31. All athletes represented the High Prairie club well, showing integrity and indomitable spirit. The next tournament is the Tiger Challenge in Edmonton Nov. 18. Amira Sharkawi, a national level competitor, will also be traveling to attend provincial team training over the next few weekends. Scorpion Tae Kwon Do is celebrating its 19th year in High Prairie and has over 50 members.