PICs – High Prairie Figure Skating Club

Members of the High Prairie Figure Skating Club participated and excelled in the Peace Country Regional Competition at Grande Prairie Jan. 25-27 and the Totem Interclub at Dawson Creek Feb. 8-10. Several returned home with awards for their hard work put in so far this season. The club reminds the public to attend the annual Ice Carnival at the Sports Palace March 19 at 7 p.m. Not shown are Danielle Cutrell, who won silver in Star 3 Freeskate at the Totem Interclub at Dawson Creek Feb. 8-10; and Maddison Winterburn, who placed fifth in Interpretive and seventh in Star 4 Freeskate at the Totem Interclub at Dawson Creek Feb. 8-10.

Kalliope Wong won a silver in Star 1 – Flight B at the Peace Country Regional Competition.

Havyn Stout won a bronze in Star 1 – Flight I at the Peace Country Regional Competition.

Alna Dippenaar won a bronze in Star 1 – Flight H at the Peace Country Regional Competition. She also won gold in Threat 1 and silver in Star 1 at the Totem Interclub.

Jennifer Gray won a bronze in Star 1 – Flight G at the Peace Country Regional Competition. She also won gold in Threat 1 and silver in Star 1 at the Totem Interclub.

Katelyn Lambert won silver in both the Star 4 Freeskate and Pre-Introductory Interpretive at the Totem Interclub.