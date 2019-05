Time to get on the ball! Youngest soccer players warm up. Left-right, are Sophia Fortier, 4, Arras Marshall, 3, Paydon Hawryliw, 3, Jesse Holleis, 4, and Harrison Palichuk, 2.

High Prairie minor soccer kicked off another season May 13 on fields at St. Andrew’s School. Games are played Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30-8:30 p.m. High Prairie and District Minor Soccer Association hosts children ages two to young teens for six weeks. Just over 100 children signed up to play. The season wrap-up is scheduled for June 22.