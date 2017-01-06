PICs – Grouard Northland School celebrates Christmas

A Cree prayer by Grade 2/3 students opened the concert. Left-right, are Santana Supernault, Kaylor Gladue-Halcrow, and Meagan L’Hirondelle.
Grouard Northland School presented its annual Christmas concert Dec. 20. Students from kindergarten to Grade 9 sang a variety of Christmas carols and songs, with a few with a Canadian flavour. The 45-minute concert opened with a Cree prayer by the Grade 2/3 class. After the concert, Santa Claus arrived and handed out treats to all the students and children.
Grade 4/5 students, left-right, Kilo Sutherland, Tony Auger, and Leverne Laboucan sang The Little Drummer Boy.
Grade 6-9 students sang I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas and Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer. Left-right, are Bri- anna Lalonde, Kail- leen Nanooch, and Lanae Auger.
Students in Grades 6-9 sang I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas and Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer. Left-right, are Daniella Lamouche, Jahzara Chalifoux, and Cole Ferguson.
Kindergarten and Grade 1 students sang Colours of Winter, Decorate the Christmas Tree, Hello Reindeer and Tansi Song. Left-right, are Pewyis Sutherland, Elizabeth Chalifoux, Adrianna Cunningham, and Eva Mindel.
Grade 2/3 students sang Jingle Bell Rock, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Santa Claus is Coming to Town. Left-right, are Marcus Belcourt-Goulet, Cherie Supernault, and Amerie L’Hirondelle.
Grade 4/5 students sang four songs. Left-right, are Melissa Halcrow, Laya Halcrow, Madison Sutherland, and Elijah Supernault. The class sang Dashing Through the Snow – A Canadian Jingle Bells, A Porcupine in a Pine Tree – A Canadian 12 Days of Christmas, and The Little Drummer Boy.
Boys in kindergarten and Grade 1 class sang sang Colours of Winter, Decorate the Christmas Tree, Hello Reindeer and Tansi Song. Left-right, are Kael Halcrow-Cardinal, Dominic Halcrow, and Keyden Willier.