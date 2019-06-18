PICs – Grade 4 students do the Dlugosz Dig

· by · 0
St. Andrew’s students are eager to plant. Left-right, are Darius Willier, Zach Willier, Junior Isadore and Brandon Tiffin.

Flowers were planted by Grade 4 students in MacIntyre Park June 13 as part of the Dlugosz Dig project of the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. The name Dlugosz was given in honour of the late Mary Dlugosz who was known for watering the flowers in the park in the early years after the park was initially dedicated in December 1980. The revitalized park was rededicated in 2017. The High Prairie Royal Purple Elks donated $2,000 to plant the flowers and buy bone meal for the site. Beautification’s vice-chair Trish Long organizes the Dig each year.

  • High Prairie Elementary School Grade 4s get ready to plant. Left-right, are Alikae Schur-Auger, Felisha Noskiye, Keya Willier and Peter Koski.
  • High Prairie Elementary Grade 4 students Vanessa Stewart, left, and Rebekah Strebchuk water the flowers just planted.
  • Flowers shine under the sunlight in the garden at MacIntyre Park downtown High Prairie. Standing in the foreground, left-right, are Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses owner Christie Pollack, Town of High Prairie Councillor Michael Long and Beautification vice-chair Trish Long.
  • High Prairie Elementary School Grade 4 students place their plants. Left-right, are Kolton Ferguson, Darrianna Willier, Zada Quevillon and Lucas Anderson.
  • St. Andrew’s School Grade 4 flower girls are all smiles and ready to plant! Left-right, are Phoenix Boisson, Desiree Badger, Aaliyah Rouse and Alexis Isadore-Palisoc. St. Andrew’s and High Prairie Elementary students help plant the flowers each year.
  • St. Andrew’s Grade 4 students dig their work. Left-right, are Kahlen Lewis, Mylie Robinson, Brooklyn McIntyre and Jemma Hesse.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment