PICs – Grade 4 students do the Dlugosz Dig

St. Andrew’s students are eager to plant. Left-right, are Darius Willier, Zach Willier, Junior Isadore and Brandon Tiffin.

Flowers were planted by Grade 4 students in MacIntyre Park June 13 as part of the Dlugosz Dig project of the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. The name Dlugosz was given in honour of the late Mary Dlugosz who was known for watering the flowers in the park in the early years after the park was initially dedicated in December 1980. The revitalized park was rededicated in 2017. The High Prairie Royal Purple Elks donated $2,000 to plant the flowers and buy bone meal for the site. Beautification’s vice-chair Trish Long organizes the Dig each year.