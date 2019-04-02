PICs – Gospel Sing returns

Cliff Nafziger plays the guitar and sings several songs at the Gospel Sing.

Over 70 people from many of High Prairie’s churches attended the revived Gospel Sing March 31 at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene. Many gave thanks for reviving the popular event with Redeemer Lutheran Pastor Terry Goerz thanking God for giving organizers the inspiration to hold the Gospel Sing again. “It looks so good to see all of you,” said host Pastor Brian Gilroy “Although there are many denominations, we all have one Saviour!” The two-hour Gospel Sing invites participants to sing. Prayers are offered for the community and to Christ. A time of fellowship, coffee and treats ends the evening. Plans to hold another one will be announced when finalized.