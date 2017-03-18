PICs – “Good Old Country Fun”

Junior skaters get ready to perform. Left-right, are Isabelle Roy, Alna Dippenaar, Havyn Stout, and Jennifer Gray.
“Good Old Country Fun at the Sports Palace” was the theme for the High Prairie Figure Skating Club annual ice carnival March 4 at The Sports Palace. Skaters from pre-schools to youth showcased their skills. The show wrapped up the 54th season for the club.
Senior skaters get set to skate. Left-right, are Chelsy Mourre, Kennedi Strebchuk, Kelsey Keay, Maddison Winterburn, and Lindsey Keay.
The Canskate Group No. 3 skated delightfully to Good Bye, Earl. Left-right, are Neveah Willier, Georgia Haas, Maelle Lewis, Andrianna Willier, and Ryder McIntyre.
The Pre-school group skated to The Devil Went Down to Georgia. Left-right, are Mikial Peterson, Lexyn Calliou, Brandt Quartly, Jack Strebchuk, Nala Palisoc, William Kerr, and Ericson Parke.
Canskate Group No. 2 skated to Mountain Music. Left-right, are Rebekah Strebchuk, Brynne Billings, Isabelle Willier, and Brodee Ellwood- Shewchuk.
Junior skaters Dwight Tulloch, left, and Brady Parke, are set to skate in a duet to Thank God I’m a Country Boy.
Senior skaters, Chelsy Mourre, left, and Kelsey Keay, get ready to skate their solos.