A variety of hymns and songs were sung at the Christian Community Gospel Sing on Oct. 29 at the High Prairie Nazarene Church. Special honour was given to Rev. Terry Goertz, pastor of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, who was ordained on Sept. 17. Held on the fifth Sunday of a month, further Gospel Sing evenings are scheduled in 2018 for April 29, July 29, Sept. 30 and Dec. 30. For more information, phone Nazarne Pastor Brian Gilroy at [780] 523-4942.