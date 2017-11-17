PICs – Girl Guides helping pets in need

Cats and dogs at In The Wood Animal Shelter near Marie Reine will not be going hungry for awhile, thanks to the High Prairie Girl Guides. Five very excited Guides and their leader collected food stamps at Freson Bros. and purchased $400 worth of cat food and dog food on Nov. 6. “We decided to collect the stamps and that’s gone on for weeks,” says leader Kim Gillmor. She explained to her girls the needs for pet food at the shelter. Seeing that almost all children love pets, they were very excited to help. With finished, two shopping carts were filled with pet food to help the shelter.