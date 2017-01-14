PICs – Gift Lake celebrates Christmas

Gift Lake School held an entertaining Christmas Concert in the school gym Dec. 20. Students from the Head Start Program to Grade 7 sang a variety of songs and performed skits to the enjoyment of the audience. Traditional carols, upbeat songs and the story of the Birth of Christ were all featured. Although the youngest children tend to steal the show, a very spiritual and important message was sent to the audience in the Grade 6 class performance of Break Every Chain. A few lucky people went home with prizes as the winners of several fundraisers were drawn. And, of course, Santa visited each classroom after the concert.