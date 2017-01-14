PICs – Gift Lake celebrates Christmas

· by ·
Grade 4 boys enjoyed playing the drums during their performance. Left to right are Breckin Shaw, Ethan L’Hirondelle, Leonard Yellowknee, Emery Auger, and Rodney Auger-Laderoute. Students danced and sang to Little Drummer Boy.

Gift Lake School held an entertaining Christmas Concert in the school gym Dec. 20. Students from the Head Start Program to Grade 7 sang a variety of songs and performed skits to the enjoyment of the audience. Traditional carols, upbeat songs and the story of the Birth of Christ were all featured. Although the youngest children tend to steal the show, a very spiritual and important message was sent to the audience in the Grade 6 class performance of Break Every Chain. A few lucky people went home with prizes as the winners of several fundraisers were drawn. And, of course, Santa visited each classroom after the concert.

Head Start students performed the play Three Wise Men. Left-right are angels Lexx Halcrow, Lincoln Halcrow and Clayia Laboucan.
The scene at the manger in Head Start’s play Three Wise Men. In front, Anthony Beaudry plays Joseph while Heaven Payou plays Mary. In the back row, left-right, are Clayia Laboucan, Taylin Anderson, Anna-Beth Flemming, Kimora Cardinal, Ashlynn Cunningham, Chantrea Auger, Julia Cunningham, Teresina Lamouche and Kardell Cardinal.
Grade 6 students performed a skit/song called Break Every Chain. The spiritual message asked everyone to break chains including addictions, bullying, depression, fear, and more. Above, Cynthia Yellowknee holds her sign.
Grade 5 students sang I Saw Elvis Dressed as Santa Claus. Left-right are Joanie Laderoute and Tennicka Anderson.