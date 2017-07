Well over 150 people attended the Big Rig Showcase June 15 in the High Prairie Legion Hall parking lot. The annual showcase is held by the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, and encourages fathers and/or caregivers to spend time with the children. Families enjoyed many activities including face painting, a watermelon eating contest, games, and various craft tables. And, of course, they sat in some of the “big rigs” such as buses, loaders and more.