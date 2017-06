Colour was added to MacIntyre Park in downtown High Prairie with flowers planted by Grade 4 students of St. Andrew’s School and High Prairie Elementary School on June 1. Annuals such as petunias and geraniums were added as part of the project to upgrade the park by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. Flowers are red and white to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada in 2017. The project is scheduled for completion this year with the addition of a gazebo.