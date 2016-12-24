PICs – Festival of Trees dazzles December 24, 2016 · by Admin2015 · Six-year-old Isabelle Willier, left, and Evyn Comeau, 7, both from Joussard, chose a tree they liked best to stand beside. There are about three dozen decorated trees to enjoy. The Festival of Trees at the High Prairie Hospital welcomed guests to open houses Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 14-16. Visitors can still enjoy the display during the season during normal hospital hours. Sophie Delorme, 5, of High Prairie, loved the decorative angel at the Festival of Trees. Dozens of ornaments complement the Christmas tree display.