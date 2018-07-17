PICs – Faust celebrates

John Laderoute was dressed appropriately for the rainy day celebration. Above, he tosses a ball during the ball toss.

A showery day greeted a few dozen people at the Faust Canada Day celebrations July 7. Faust holds its celebration one week later than the usual July 1 date so its volunteers can enjoy events in other communities, especially the Spruce Point Park Rodeo. People attending dressed for the occasion and enjoyed adult and children’s games. A barbecue by the fire hall near the playground park satisfied people’s appetites. Events were organized by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services with the support of many community sponsors. A free bingo at the hall in late afternoon concluded the day.

Just desserts! Eleven-year-old Joni Laderoute, left, and Jacey Laderoute, 9, had to retrieve gum in a big bowl of whipped cream before blowing a bubble. It’s tougher than it looks!
This looks a lot more like work than play! Linda Auger tests her strength in the log toss, part of the adult games events. Technique is the key, not strength.
Joni Laderoute won second prize in the random children’s draw. Her prize was a kite, sponsored by Sandy and Bryan Heroux.
Daryn Gladue, 6, is all smiles during the sack race. Any children’s games itinerary has to include sack races, which are always popular with children.
Damian Wolfe, 3, was the winner of a new bicycle sponsored by Kinuso Merchantile. He is shown accepting his prize with his mother, Jaylee Wolfe.

 

