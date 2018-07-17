PICs – Faust celebrates



A showery day greeted a few dozen people at the Faust Canada Day celebrations July 7. Faust holds its celebration one week later than the usual July 1 date so its volunteers can enjoy events in other communities, especially the Spruce Point Park Rodeo. People attending dressed for the occasion and enjoyed adult and children’s games. A barbecue by the fire hall near the playground park satisfied people’s appetites. Events were organized by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services with the support of many community sponsors. A free bingo at the hall in late afternoon concluded the day.