PICs – Family Fun at Triangle March 3, 2017 · by Admin2015 · Crystal Stecik, middle, of High Prairie, roasts wieners and bannock with her son Jace, 2, left, and daughter Alaina, 4. Family Day festivities Feb. 19 at Triangle at the Pioneer Threshermen's Association grounds featured a wiener roast and children's sledding, and hay wagon rides with ideal temperatures. Hay wagon rides were popular at Triangle. The Spruyt family enjoys a ride. Left-right, are Jemmah, 5, Promise 9, mother Breanna, father Peter, Ben, 2, and Elizabeth, 6. Violeta Vergara, 9, of High Prairie, takes a ride down the snow hill with, back left-right, stepfather Diego Vergara, mother Paula Vergara and brother Sebastian, 12 at the Pioneer Threshermen's Association grounds.