PICs – Family Day fun

Sisters Elizabeth Spruyt, left, and Promise Spruyt enjoy a hotdog on a cold day.

The Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association hosted Family Day Feb. 17. Sledding, hayrides and an outdoor barbecue were enjoyed by a few dozen people.

A big pile of snow and a rubber tube! What could be more fun? Mckenna Mulvahill was visiting grandparents Henry and Fern Nyberg.

