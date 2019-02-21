PICs – Family Day fun February 21, 2019 · by Admin2015 · 0 Sisters Elizabeth Spruyt, left, and Promise Spruyt enjoy a hotdog on a cold day. The Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association hosted Family Day Feb. 17. Sledding, hayrides and an outdoor barbecue were enjoyed by a few dozen people. A big pile of snow and a rubber tube! What could be more fun? Mckenna Mulvahill was visiting grandparents Henry and Fern Nyberg. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You PIC – Zirkas dance Family Day fun all around the South Peace Christmas made merrier First Night celebration returns, over 150 attend