PICs – Families take advantage of activities during annual holiday

Breakfast was delicious with pancakes at the High Prairie fire hall. Left-right, are Phil MacKenzie, son Talon MacKenzie, 3, wife Jenna Wirtanen, and son Ashton MacKenzie, 1, of High Prairie.

Family Day on Feb. 18 featured several activities for all ages, from young families to seniors in High Prairie on the holiday Monday. Events kicked off with a pancake breakfast at the High Prairie fire hall. About 170 people attended the breakfast that was co-sponsored by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services, the High Prairie Fire Department and High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council. Other events included seniors’ cribbage at the High Prairie Golden Age Centre and skating at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.