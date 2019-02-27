PICs – Families have fun in Faust

Girls get creative with snow spray art. Left-right, are Ajessni Auger, 11, Shyla Sutherland, 10, and Rosanna Laboucan, 11.

Fun winter activities were enjoyed in Faust as part of the Kona Days hosted by Treaty 8 at the former Northern Lakes College building Feb. 15-17. Kona is snow in Cree. About 75 youth took part in the youth weekend, says Lisa Giroux, resource co-ordinator for Treaty 8 Urban Office. People of all ages enjoyed snowshoe races, bannock on a stick and tea, 3-on-3 hockey, snow spray art, human bowling, horse and sleigh rides, a round dance and fireworks, A Much Music Dance was held Friday night and a scavenger hunt was held Sunday.

Snow cones were even refreshing on a cold winter day. Left-right, are Isaac Giroux and Wapastim Isadore, both of Driftpile.

Rides in a horse-drawn wagon took people on a tour around the hamlet of Faust.

Youth prepare for the snowshoe race. Left-right, are Kyra Auger, 11, of Loon River, Autumn Letendre, 10, of Loon River, and Aiden Giroux 8, of Driftpile.