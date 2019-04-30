PICs – Exhibit shown in High Prairie

The traveling sculpture exhibit “The One Called Jesus” visited High Prairie April 24-30 after stops in McLennan, Falher and Peace River. The exhibit is into the third year of a five-year tour of Alberta schools, churches and other Catholic and Christian institutions. Its High Prairie stop was at St. Andrew’s. All the pieces in the 50-piece exhibit were hand-crafted by Maurice Gaudreault who, along with creating “The One Called Jesus,” created over 1,000 pieces, depicting farming and rural life. Above, Veronica wipes Christ’s face with a towel. Below, Jesus heals a paralytic at Capernaum. The exhibit is in Slave Lake May 1-7.