Angelique Brule’ 2017 Artist – Grade 6, Joussard School

Each year, South Peace News asks a selected student at a region elementary school to draw a picture for the front page of the second section of the Christmas issue. The student is asked to draw a picture of how they see Christmas. For their efforts, the students are presented with a framed print and given a cash prize or gift certificate. The artists were presented with their prizes and gifts recently. South Peace News started the tradition in 2004.