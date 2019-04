Gillian Hill

Rosanne Ochran

Lynne Williams

Rose Lizee

A tradition to read the Bible the week before Easter returned to St. Mark’s Anglican Church April 14-18. People took turns in one-hour shifts to read the Holy Book. “It’s a time when the people from the churches and community come together to read and hear God’s Word,” says St. Mark’s Warden Peter Clarke. “We try to get people from as many of the local churches as possible.” The tradition began more than 15 years ago. The public was encouraged to listen to the readings.