PICs – Dinner is served!



Ukrainian food and culture were on the menu at the annual Ukrainian Baba’s Supper on Nov. 8 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. A variety of popular ethnic dishes were served at the fundraiser for the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie. A large crowd of people attended the event and enjoyed the delicious meal. People also had opportunity to buy cookbooks, raffle tickets and order Ukrainian sausage to raise funds and support the society. The society presents its annual Zabava celebration on March 2, which includes a performance by Zirka Dancers.