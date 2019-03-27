PICs – Coyote Acres holds lasagna, spaghetti supper

A special live auction was held for four angel food cakes and lasagna. Left-right, are Michael Strebchuk, who holds the cakes, and auctioneer Ron Marquardt.

Coyote Acres 4-H Club hosted a special fundraiser March 17 at the High Prairie Elks Hall. Spaghetti and lasagna were the main course for supper. A balloon pop for door prizes was a fun feature for the event. About 90 people attended, club fundraising co-ordinator Roni Davis says. A silent auction was held until March 22. About 80 items were up for bids. “We hope to make the silent auction an annual event,” Davis says. Organizers thank those who supported the event and contributed. Coyote Acres 4-H Beef and Lamb Show is scheduled for May 25 at the High Prairie Agriplex.

Several boys welcomed people to the fundraising event. Left-right, are Tyson Hendry, Kolten Krystal, club vice-president Roy Verstappen, Konnor Krystal, Ryan Hendry and treasurer Mack Kasinec.

The balloon pop for prizes was popular. Kneeling left-right, are Konnor Krystal and Rebekah Strebchuk. Standing, left-right, are club president Konnor Killoran and Joshua Strebchuk.