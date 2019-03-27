PICs – Coyote Acres holds lasagna, spaghetti supper

Coyote Acres 4-H Club hosted a special fundraiser March 17 at the High Prairie Elks Hall. Spaghetti and lasagna were the main course for supper. A balloon pop for door prizes was a fun feature for the event. About 90 people attended, club fundraising co-ordinator Roni Davis says. A silent auction was held until March 22. About 80 items were up for bids. “We hope to make the silent auction an annual event,” Davis says. Organizers thank those who supported the event and contributed. Coyote Acres 4-H Beef and Lamb Show is scheduled for May 25 at the High Prairie Agriplex.