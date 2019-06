Natalie Stewart raised this year’s Coyote Acres 4-H Club Supreme Grand Champion Female. It is Stewart’s second year in 4-H. Last year, she competed in the Heifer Project which was this year’s Supreme Grand Champion. The heifer calved which allowed her to compete. The heifer is called Twyla, the calf Annie.

Last week, South Peace News featured many winners in the Coyote Acres 4-H Achievement Day. However, space limitations did not allow us to publish all the photos we wanted. Coyotes Acres is more than beef and sheep projects as one can see. Photos courtesy of Gail Anderson and Angelique Tisserand.