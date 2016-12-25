PICs – Community groups help you enjoy Christmas this year

· by ·
High Prairie Air Cadet AC Lukijan Strebchuk places lights in a tree on Nov. 12 in preparation for High Prairie Light-Up ceremonies Nov. 26.

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association presented cheques on Dec. 14 for $200 each to the Bethel Baptist Youth Group and High Prairie Air Cadets, who helped string ground lights on Nov. 12. Beautification has asked two youth groups each year to help them string the ground lights in the Civic Square in preparation for High Prairie Light-Up. This year, workers were blessed with warm weather. The cadets have helped for many years and been huge supporters of Beautification. They not only help string the lights but also participate in the Santa Claus Parade by presenting the colours.

BillieJean Lines, left, accepts a cheque for $200 from High Prairie Community Beautification Association president Verna Ogg on Dec. 14. Lines accepted the donation on behalf of the Bethel Baptist Youth Group, who helped string ground lights on Nov. 12.
High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett, left, accepts a cheque for $200 from High Prairie Community Beautification Association secretary Cori Burgar on Dec. 14. Ebbett accepted the donation on behalf of the High Prairie Air Cadets, who helped string ground lights on Nov. 12.
High Prairie Bethel Baptist Youth Group members Kelsi Smith, left, and Kyle Frite place lights in the Civic Square on Nov. 12.