PICs – ‘Comforts of Home’ showcased by guild



Attendance was down due to nice weather and the completion of the late harvest, but organizers of the High Prairie Quilt Guild still hailed the 23rd annual show and sale Oct. 21-22 a success. Hundreds attended the two-day show at St. Andrew’s School and enjoyed well over 150 large quilts, lap quilts, bed quilts and wall hangings on display. The colour and imagination on display by the quilters was impressive; some works seemed to jump off the quilts into your laps they were so lively. Vendors were kept busy chatting with quilters and selling products. Linda Koesveld, of High Prairie, won the annual raffle and the queen-sized quilt valued at about $500. Clint Nichols, of Salt Prairie, won the second prize, a twin-sized quilt valued at about $250, and John Chapman won the third place prize, a quilted bag valued at about $80. Proceeds from the raffle support guild projects, which is making quilts for patients undergoing cancer treatments.