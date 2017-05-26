PICs – College opens its doors to community

Northern Lakes College hosted its Open House Road Show at its main campus in High Prairie and in Driftpile on May 18. A free barbecue was served to visitors, who were also given tours of the facilities and information about training and education opportunities. Open houses were hosted in communities in the NLC service region. An open house was also scheduled for Grouard on May 23. “This is an excellent opportunity for the community to learn more about what NLC has to offer and how they can access affordable quality education,” NLC marketing officer Jessica Van Hoek says in a news release issued at the event.