PICs – College opens its doors to community

Hamburgers and hotdogs were on the grill at the open house at the Northern Lakes College in High Prairie. Left-right, are Roy Breast, served by NLC communications officer Crystal Potts Jensen and Brian Panasiuk, chair of dual credits and recruitment.

Northern Lakes College hosted its Open House Road Show at its main campus in High Prairie and in Driftpile on May 18. A free barbecue was served to visitors, who were also given tours of the facilities and information about training and education opportunities. Open houses were hosted in communities in the NLC service region. An open house was also scheduled for Grouard on May 23. “This is an excellent opportunity for the community to learn more about what NLC has to offer and how they can access affordable quality education,” NLC marketing officer Jessica Van Hoek says in a news release issued at the event.

Students and residents talk with staff at the Northern Lakes College open house in Driftpile on May 18. Left-right, are NLC health and safety officer Jim Meldrum, student John Gaudette, with son Stryker Gaudette, 7 months old, Shirley Kellington of Driftpile, and NLC student wellness facilitator Kyle Paulson.
Tours of the Northern Lakes College campus in Driftpile First Nation were given during the open house May 18. Left-right, are access facilitator Paula Heijnemans, office administration certificate graduate Derek-Paul Giroux, and employees of the Native Arts Cultural Museum in Grouard, Dillon Campiou and Shayla Anderson.

