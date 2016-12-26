PICs – Christmas from A-Z celebrated

High Prairie Victory Life Church celebrated Christmas with its Christmas program on Dec. 11. A variety of music, skits, and presentations were enjoyed. Several people ministered in music with voices and instruments. Miracle Morning, the children’s Sunday ministry, presented the Nativity Alphabet that told the Christmas story with key points from A-Z. A group of four adults performed a humourous skit Jesus’ Birthday about people offering gifts to Jesus. “All Jesus really wants from people is our presence, not our presents,” says Helen Carriere, who was part of the skit and co-ordinated the program. Turkey dinner followed the service.