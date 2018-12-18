PICs – Chamber hails outdoor games a success!

Keira Siegfries, 6, of High Prairie, plays a ring toss game at Light-Up. Such a big ring for a little girl!

A welcome addition to this year’s High Prairie Light-Up activities Nov. 30 was games, hosted by Alberta Health Services and volunteers. The High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce also gave away free hotdogs and hot chocolate. “We gave away 150 hotdogs, it was a beautiful evening,” says Sharakwi. “We enjoyed it. I want to thank [High Prairie Community Beautification Association and AHS] for a well-done job.” An outdoor rink may be built at the old Turbo lot and a Christmas tree erected next year.