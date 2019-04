The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce advertised its special projects and services. Seated left-right, are directors Sharon Cox and Linda Cox. The chamber promoted its Community Ratings Survey. The chamber is working to boost business and downtown revitalization.

More than guns and the outdoors were on display at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show, April 13-14. The Town of High Prairie, Big Lakes County and High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce promoted their services and projects, and supported a local event at the same time.

The Town of High Prairie welcomed people to the show and community. Standing left-right, are senior peace officer Alan Bloom and CAO Brian Martinson. The town promoted head safety and encouraged residents to complete a survey about town services.