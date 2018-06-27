PICs – Celebrations worthy of our best

The bean bag toss was popular. Left-right, Pleasantview residents Robert Goulet and Fred Sunshine throw the bean bags as assistant activity co-ordinator Taneille Crooks looks on.

Several local events were held in the High Prairie region to celebrate Senior’s Week, June 3-8. Events included a Wellness Fair on June 3 at the Royal Canadian Legion, soup lunch and bingo at the Legion on June 5, Big Lakes County and Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services Lakeshore Lunch in Kinuso on June 6, Pleasantview Lodge barbecue on June 7 and a barbecue at Jaycee Park on June 8, hosted by the Town of High Prairie and High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board. A senior’s matinee movie was also featured at the Park Theatre. The week kicked off with a Senior’s Tea at the High Prairie Municipal Library on June 3.

Salad was served at the barbecue June 8 at Jaycee Park. Right-left, are Helen Muller, Rose Kasinec, John Kasinec, Jackie Holmberg and Theresa Belcourt, served by Town of High Prairie employee Marion Glodde, left. The Senior’s Barbecue was hosted by the Town of High Prairie and High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.
Pleasantview Lodge residents, Tom Milner, left, and Joan Driscoll, enjoy a hamburger at the barbecue in Jaycee Park.
Seniors put on all the hamburger fixings at Jaycee Park. Left-right, are Denise Kemp, Ellen Savill and Rudy Lubeseder.
Residents at Pleasantview Lodge enjoy fellowship at the June 7 lunch. Left-right, are Paul Brassard, Frank Pratt and Helmer Schmerbauch.
J.B. Wood residents Kay Rygus, left, and Marie Giroux enjoy a bowl of soup June 5 at the Legion. J.B. Wood staff transport the residents to each event.
Bingo was played after the soup lunch June 5. Left-right, are Gladys Laboucan of High Prairie, Hazel Laboucan of Sucker Creek, Diane Coleman of High Prairie and Henry Laboucan of Sucker Creek.
Three women enjoy hamburgers outside at Jaycee Park. A warm, sunny afternoon greeted visitors. Left-right, are Annie Blackhurst, Olga Johnston and Irene Hoedl.
Pleasantview Lodge resident Arlette Barrette enjoys a game of bocce ball June 7.

 

