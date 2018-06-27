PICs – Celebrations worthy of our best



Several local events were held in the High Prairie region to celebrate Senior’s Week, June 3-8. Events included a Wellness Fair on June 3 at the Royal Canadian Legion, soup lunch and bingo at the Legion on June 5, Big Lakes County and Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services Lakeshore Lunch in Kinuso on June 6, Pleasantview Lodge barbecue on June 7 and a barbecue at Jaycee Park on June 8, hosted by the Town of High Prairie and High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board. A senior’s matinee movie was also featured at the Park Theatre. The week kicked off with a Senior’s Tea at the High Prairie Municipal Library on June 3.