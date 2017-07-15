PICs – Celebration of culture

Students in local schools celebrated Aboriginal Day on June 21. Bishop Routhier School in Peavine Metis Settlement welcomed several students from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie, who enjoyed displays, archery, beading, bannock on a stick, shelter building and guest speaker Cree culture specialist Jason Bigcharles, who spoke on Woodland Cree culture and trapping. Grade 6 students of St. Andrew’s School were at Routhier school on June 20. Prairie River students also spent Aboriginal Day in groups at select activities such as a tour of Red Dog Ranch, fishing and arts and crafts at the school.