PICs – Cards fall right way for area seniors

· by ·
Janet Lemay, left, and her husband, Robert, qualified in Doubles Cribbage 55+ after playdowns in Slave Lake April 19.

Four High Prairie area seniors have qualified for the 2017 Alberta 55-Plus Games Sept. 14-17 in High Prairie. Playdowns in other events continue in the coming weeks.

Irene Hoedl, left, and Olga Johnston, qualified in Doubles Cribbage 70+ after playdowns in Slave Lake April 19.

Share this post