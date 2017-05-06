PICs – Cards fall right way for area seniors May 6, 2017 · by Admin2015 · Janet Lemay, left, and her husband, Robert, qualified in Doubles Cribbage 55+ after playdowns in Slave Lake April 19. Four High Prairie area seniors have qualified for the 2017 Alberta 55-Plus Games Sept. 14-17 in High Prairie. Playdowns in other events continue in the coming weeks. Irene Hoedl, left, and Olga Johnston, qualified in Doubles Cribbage 70+ after playdowns in Slave Lake April 19. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email