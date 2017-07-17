PICs – Canada Day in High Prairie July 17, 2017 · by Admin2015 · Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, left, shares a message to the crowd in High Prairie. Behind her is Town of High Prairie Councillor Brian Panasiuk. Grandmother and grandchildren show their Canadian colours. Left-right, are Keenin Ferguson, 4, Keesha Ferguson, 6, grandmother Joyce Ferguson, of Grouard, and Keeston Ferguson, 5. Everyone had a ball at Canada Day festivities in High Prairie to celebrate the 150th birthday of Canada. One family is decked out with the maple leaf. Left-right, are Daxton Isadore, 3, Devin Dunphy, Breton Isadore, 5, and Belinda Isadore, of High Prairie. Indigenous handgames were also part of the day. Russell Cardinal Jr., left, plays against Herman Sutherland Jr., right, while Freddie Sutherland beats the drum. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email