Samantha Deslauriers enjoys some family time with her son, 10-month-old Ryker Desaluriers, and niece Lexi Flett, 7, over pancakes and sausages.

A few dozen people took advantage of the Family Day breakfast hosted by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services on Feb. 17 at the Enilda W.I. Hall. Helping Big Lakes staff with the breakfast by cooking were the able hands of Enilda volunteer firefighters. The breakfast is an annual event held the day before the traditional holiday Monday.

Volunteer firefighters Peter Spruyt prepares a batch of delicious pancakes.