Vivian Peters, left, accepts her basket full or prizes from Coyote Acres 4-H Club secretary Wilsyn Davis–Jensen.

Coyote Acres 4-H Club presented the winners of its Valentine’s Sweetheart Basket Raffle with their prizes Feb. 15. The club printed 500 tickets and sold them at $1 each; the raffle was a sellout. The draw was made Feb. 14. Baskets won were equal value.