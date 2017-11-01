PICs – Barrons wins top prize in guild’s annual draw November 1, 2017 · by Admin2015 · Callista Gomes reaches into the drum to pull out the name of one of the winners in the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s raffle on Oct. 22. Watching is guild president Marla Willier. The guild held its annual show Oct. 21-22 at St. Andrew’s School gym and attracted over 350 people Roberta Barrons, left, of High Prairie, is presented with her prize – a queen-sized quilt valued at $500. Leslie Lemay won the second place prize, a lap quilt valued at $250, and Helen Henderson third prize, a quilted bag valued at about $80. All three winners are from High Prairie. Other winners were as follows: In Viewer’s Choice Large, Gayla Payne’s Rainbow Hosta placed first, Wendy Ehman’s Road Trip 2016 placed second, and Judy Gauchier’s Laurel’s Dark quilt third. In Viewer’s Choice Small, Wendy Ehman’s Northern Lights Moose placed first, Gayla Payne’s Dragonflies second, and Karen Nielsen’s Vintage Garden in Paris Wall hanging third. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email