PICs – Back to school in Driftpile

Many pro-active promotions were featured at the Driftpile Back-to-School Health and Safety Fair on Aug. 23. Nine agencies and organizations were on display at the event sponsored by Driftpile Health Services at Driftpile Community Hall. Information on nutrition, bullying, drugs, playground safety, head injuries, internet safety, hygiene, and head lice was available. Each of the 170 students who attended received a free backpack with health and safety information. Other agencies included Lakeshore Regional Police Service, Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council Child Services, Alberta Health Services, Alberta Transportation Traffic Safety, and Blue Heron Support Services of Brain Injury Canada.